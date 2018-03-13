Just recently Brian Cooley received an email from a Roadshow reader who's currently studying to be an auto mechanic. He asked Brian how often he should change his oil on his new 2017 Toyota Rav4. Toyota recommends changing every 10,000 miles, but his auto mechanic professor disagrees and says there's no way oil can last that long.

Brian explains why the old 3,000-mile rule that some of us are accustomed to is unnecessary in modern vehicles. He also calls out the myths around this ancient practice in the video below.

Now Playing: Watch this: STOP changing your oil so often!

Do you agree with Brian or do you side with the professor?

Brian's explanation makes complete sense to me. I know modern cars are much more technologically advanced and built to ensure longevity. Plus, oil technology has gotten better. But despite the manufacturer for both of my cars recommending I leave over 7,500 miles between oil changes, the 3,000-mile rule is still stuck in my routine today.

I have my dad to thank for that. He ingrained that rule in me when I was just a little kid helping him with oil changes in our driveway. Yes, I'm wasting money and likely being stubborn as my pops, but just the thought of dirty oil makes me cringe. Age-old habits are hard to break, and I still remember my dad telling me over and over to change my oil every 3,000 miles. But enough about me and my pops. What about you?

Putting manufacturer recommendations aside, let's take this oil-changing issue to the polls. We want an idea of what our readers have to say. I even threw in a couple of additional questions for fun. So how about it? Get your votes in below and in the comments section. Why you do what you do when it comes to oil changes? Are you stubborn like me or do you follow the manual? The soapbox is all yours. I look forward to reading your opinions.