We have all dreamed about a time in the future where we'll have true self-driving cars. One day, those dreams will become reality. They're coming whether you like it or not -- In fact, semi-autonomous cars are already out there. Fully self-driving cars aren't ready for the general public just yet though. Companies like Tesla, Lyft, Waymo, and more are testing self-driving prototypes right now. But how safe are they?

There have been mixed reports, some saying semi-autonomous cars have caused accidents and others arguing that semi-autonomous cars are indeed safe. What do you guys think? Do you trust technology enough to drive your car? Does the ease and convenience of semi-autonomous cars make them more appealing? Self-driving cars could be very beneficial for those who are physically incapable of driving, and it could even lessen the amount of drunk-driving accidents. But if an accident were to happen, who is to blame, and how do insurance companies take that into consideration? Let us know your take on this advancement in the auto industry by filling out the poll below.