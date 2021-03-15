Rivian throws in a personal concierge if you buy an R1T or R1S

Enlarge Image Rivian

Rivian's getting personal in a big way when it comes to the buying process. The startup electric carmaker announced last Friday the Rivian Guide program. It puts anyone who preorders an R1T or R1S EV in direct contact with a human being for all questions, comments or concerns.

Say hello to the team that will make owning a Rivian something truly unique. Every Rivian owner will be paired with a personal, dedicated Rivian Guide — your single point of contact for all things Rivian. Head over to our blog to learn more. https://t.co/oniiQEBnaY pic.twitter.com/zFvtJuGG70 — Rivian (@Rivian) March 12, 2021

The company promises a personal touch with the program. You'll receive a direct phone number and email address for contacting one of the many Rivian Guide employees when you preorder. You can call, text or email with your guide to receive information and have questions answered along the way. No transfers, no automated assistants -- just a person who really digs Rivian.

The individuals Rivian picked to take on the title of a Rivian Guide aren't glorified customer service representatives, either. The company said these employees have direct access to the whole team, including engineers, designers and higher-ups. If you want to learn more about, say, the engineering process behind the drive modes, a Rivian Guide can do that. If you want an explanation on some features included when you configure your new Rivian, that's also possible.

The company will be busy putting its guides through final training this May. Then, the inaugural class of Rivian Guides will start reaching out to those with preorders, starting with the those who preordered a Launch Edition vehicle. Rivian hopes to launch both the electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV later this year.

The Rivian R1T is a colorful truck that can be had with a kitchen See all photos +16 More