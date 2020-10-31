Rivian R1T EV pickup driven, Genesis GV70 reveal and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hey there, Roadshow readers. Welcome to another week in review, and while we're at it, Happy Halloween.
We didn't have any spooky things to talk about this week, but it was a big one for all of us here. We got to drive (yes, drive) the upcoming Rivian R1T electric pickup truck to see what it's made of off-road and the new Genesis GV70 debuted as a stunner.
All of that and more lies below so sit back and enjoy the best of Roadshow from Oct. 25-31.
Top reviews
Here's the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in action off-roadSee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall lived out her badass off-roading dreams in an eco-friendly machine: the Rivian R1T. It's the first time anyone's gotten a chance to drive the truck, and although it's still a preproduction unit, Hall thinks it's set to be a game changer.
Click here to read our Rivian R1T first drive review.
2021 Toyota Sienna is a hybrid-only van with lots of functionalitySee all photos
The swagger wagon returns with the 2021 Toyota Sienna. Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent time with the minivan to see if it's at the top of its game.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Sienna first drive review.
2021 Genesis GV80 goes big in all the right waysSee all photos
Executive Editor Chris Paukert had the pleasure of driving the 2021 Genesis GV80 -- the firm's most important vehicle launch to date. Thankfully, Paukert found a lot to love with it.
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is all about luxury and graceSee all photos
Top news
- 2022 Genesis GV70 stuns: The brand's small SUV made a surprise debut, and wow, it looks great.
- Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta: We issued a reminder that the system is still a beta and self-driving cars do not exist today.
- Toyota Sienna prices: We drove it, but we also dove into its features, prices and fuel economy.
- You can lease a Bugatti Chiron: Yeah, you can. But it will cost you. Big time.
- There's a new military vehicle in town: GM Defense delivered its first military vehicles based on the Chevy Colorado ZR2 to the US Army.
- Super Cruise > Autopilot: Consumer Reports' latest testing showed Cadillac's Super Cruise system is far superior to Tesla's Autopilot.
2021 Jaguar E-Pace: The new gateway to going home with a JagSee all photos
Top videos
Hummer EV vs Tesla Cybertruck
We compare both trucks on paper to see which on is shaping up to succeed.
Cooley on Cars: How to rotate tires
Cooley is back and he shows you how to rotate your car's tires to save money in the long run.
