Rivian R1T EV pickup driven, Genesis GV70 reveal and more: Roadshow's week in review

We didn't have any spooky things to talk about this week, but it was a big one for all of us here. We got to drive (yes, drive) the upcoming Rivian R1T electric pickup truck to see what it's made of off-road and the new Genesis GV70 debuted as a stunner.

Reviews Editor Emme Hall lived out her badass off-roading dreams in an eco-friendly machine: the Rivian R1T. It's the first time anyone's gotten a chance to drive the truck, and although it's still a preproduction unit, Hall thinks it's set to be a game changer.

The swagger wagon returns with the 2021 Toyota Sienna. Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent time with the minivan to see if it's at the top of its game.

Executive Editor Chris Paukert had the pleasure of driving the 2021 Genesis GV80 -- the firm's most important vehicle launch to date. Thankfully, Paukert found a lot to love with it.

We compare both trucks on paper to see which on is shaping up to succeed.

Cooley is back and he shows you how to rotate your car's tires to save money in the long run.