Rivian's next US plant may call Georgia home, report says

Rivian may have its eyes on Georgia when it comes to a new US manufacturing plant. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Rivian's in "late-stage" discussions to build a new plant near Atlanta. The newspaper cited people close to the decision, and the EV automaker has previously confirmed that it was scouting locations for a second plant. Rivian did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.

A prospective Atlanta-area plant could build both electric vehicles and battery cells, according to previous remarks from the startup. Should Rivian choose the Peach State, it'd be the latest in a string of auto plants to set up shop: Georgia is home to the only Kia Motors plant in the US, and SK Innovation recently broke ground on a new battery plant in Northeast Georgia.

Flush with funds from its massive initial public offering, Rivian plans to maintain its speed as it begins production of the R1T pickup and R1S SUV at its Illinois factory. While the company continues to accept new orders for the electric pickup and SUV, it will roll out Amazon's exclusive delivery van with battery-electric power. The online retail giant plans to build 100,000 of them by 2025.