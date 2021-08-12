Rivian eyeing Ford Worth, Texas, as location for its next factory

Enlarge Image Rivian

It was a big deal when Tesla announced its plans to open a second US vehicle production facility in Austin, Texas. It looks as though that decision may have started a trend because, according to a report published on Wednesday by Automotive News, Rivian might be getting ready to do the same, only not in the state capitol.

Yep, that's right. Word 'round the campfire is that EV startup Rivian is considering building a second factory in Texas, which would join its primary production facility in Michigan and speaks to the brand's intentions to expand its lineup. However, the company wouldn't confirm that explicitly.

"Rivian is in discussions with multiple locations as part of a competitive process for siting a second manufacturing facility," said Jim Chen, vice president of public policy for Rivian, in a statement. "This may include Rivian being involved in certain public-facing processes at potential locations. Involvement in these processes does not indicate a final decision."

So, yeah, the company is being pretty cagey, but it's being speculated that the facility would cost around $5 billion to build and create upward of 7,500 jobs by 2027, so it's easy to see why a city like Fort Worth (or any number of other cities in contention for the factory) would be interested.

Rivian is expected to start delivering its first customer R1T trucks before the end of 2021, with the R1S SUV following soon after.