Watch Rimac crash 2 electric supercars in the name of safety

Crash tests aren't something car buyers probably think about often, but the engineering and work that goes into building a car to ensure it meets safety requirements is extraodinary, and in the process, the crew behind a car has to see their project smashed to pieces. That's still the case even when we're talking about a rowdy all-electric supercar like the Rimac C_Two.

On Thursday, Rimac published a new video that provides a close look at the engineering that goes into building the C_Two. After all, anyone can build a concept car. Making a machine like the C_Two a reality is the hard part. Rimac must ensure the supercar passes all requirements for homologation and the ones who bear the brunt of it all are the crash test dummies.

In 25 and 35 mile per hour crash tests, engineers look for faults in the structure, body and check to see how the crash test dummies behave when all the energy created from the impact reverberates into the cabin. In today's world, engineers can simulate a lot of this before destroying a real car, but nothing is final until it actually happens.

It was good news for the Rimac team, though, because the C_Two passed with flying colors and scored marks well below the threshold for safety. Team members in the video explained the way part of the car crushed was a tad surprising, but there was zero intrusion into the cabin. The goal is to absorb and dissipate energy before it affects occupants while airbags cushion the blow.

In the process, two electric supercars bit the dust. Rimac will build 13 prototypes and five series production cars to meet homologation requirements. Then, when all of this work is done, the production car will greet the world in 2021.