Ride-hailing firm Go-Jek goes head-to-head with Grab in Singapore

Screenshot by Zoey Chong/CNET/Grab

There's a new contender to dominate the ride-hailing market in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia-based ride-hailing firm Go-Jek is stepping up efforts to expand in the region with the rollout of a beta app in Singapore, local media Straits Times reported Thursday morning.

Access to the app at this phase will roll out in batches to "balance ride demand and service capabilities," according to the publication.

CNET was able to download the app on an iPhone, but we couldn't find it on Google Play.

The launch of the beta app comes after Go-Jek opened up driver registration in the city-state last month, fuelling expectations that a full launch could arrive as soon as early next year -- it took six weeks for the company to officially operate in Vietnam following a soft launch in the last quarter.

It's not clear yet if Go-Jek will launch its app under a new name, or what services it will offer in Singapore.

When Go-Jek finally lands in Singapore, it will up the competition among the ride-hailing companies. Grab currently reigns king since absorbing Uber's businesses in the region earlier in the year. The buyout triggered contention from people who thought it was anticompetitive in nature, despite the presence of cab companies and other ride-hailing companies in Singapore such as Ryde and Tada. Grab and Uber were both slapped with a fine amounting to $9.5 million by the local competition watchdog in September.

"It is with great pride that we begin the roll-out of our services in Singapore," said Go-Jek president Andre Soelistyo.



"We are launching in beta now, while we fine-tune to make sure it meets the high standards expected in Singapore."

CNET has reached out to Go-Jek for a comment.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.

Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.