Ride Everywhere This Spring With 60% Off New E-Bikes and Scooters at Woot

Spring is here at last, and with the weather starting to warm, many of us are itching to get some fresh air again. Electric bikes, or e-bikes, like electric scooters, make for easy transport and are great for getting around while being kind to the environment. And they tend to be a faster alternative to walking or waiting on public transportation. If you're considering taking the plunge and getting an eco-friendly e-bike or scooter for yourself, Woot has some great options. New rideables from Hurley and Schwinn are available at up to 60% off now through April 5, while supplies last.

Hurley is offering quite a selection of lightweight rides in this sale that are ready to get you where you're going. The e-bike is slick, sporty and 60% off. With a max speed of 20 mph and a distance of 30 miles per charge, this capable mountain bike can go just about anywhere -- and it will only set you back $590. That's a savings of $901. Hurley's Street Cruiser comes in two shades and forms, the , which is discounted by 39% and comes in at just $430 and the , which has a 30% discount, bringing the price to $490.

Schwinn is another popular bike brand with plenty of e-bikes worth checking out. The boasts speeds up to 20 mph and a range of up to 35 miles on a single charge. It will still set you back $1,100, but it includes head and taillights, full coverage fenders, integrated LED lights on the battery and a rear rack for carrying extra cargo. However, if you're looking for the bottom-dollar price in this sale, Schwinn's comes in at just $210. This hybrid model has a 21-speed SRAM grip shifter and a rear derailleur. Plus, your purchase includes a rear carrying rack.



And if you're interested in a scooter to zip around on, the from Hurley is worth checking out. At 60% off, you'll pay just $240 (save $360). This e-scooter reaches speeds of up to 15 mph, with up to a 15-mile range or a 2.5-hour ride time on a single charge and has a maximum weight capacity of 264 pounds.

Be sure to shop the to see all the different models currently available. And if you don't find what you're looking for, you can also check out our roundup of all the best e-bike deals happening now.