Rent an RV from this new startup right from the airport with all costs included

Blacksford

Americans are vacationing differently this year, and to no one's surprise, that includes way more RVs -- they're social-distancing-friendly, after all, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Blacksford aims to try and make the process even easier. The startup company announced this past Friday that it had launched its first rental hubs, and something that makes the company stand out is its integration with airports. Right from the Las Vegas or Bozeman, Montana, airports, Blacksford has a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter RVs from Winnebago ready to go.

Prices include the RV, unlimited miles to travel, a generator to power all onboard devices, bedding and supplies for the bathroom and kitchen. And if you still need a little bit of connectivity, there's also unlimited Wi-Fi onboard.

Of course, you don't rent an RV to let it sit the entire time, you travel somewhere. Blacksford's prices also include a free annual pass to national parks, should you decide to give the RV life another go the following year. And for peace of mind, there's 24-hour roadside assistance for the vehicle.

Prices span the spectrum, but daily rates start at $199 per day. Blacksford offers flexibility, though. "Mini leases" of sorts are available for those ready to spend months in an RV. Or, maybe a weekly rate is just the ticket for a road trip. The choice is yours.

Blacksford plans to keep expanding to "dozens" of airports in the next two years, and Denver is on the shortlist for next summer. Obviously, air travel is a fraction of what it was before the pandemic, but the concept is mighty intriguing for those ready for a getaway.

