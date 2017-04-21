Refreshed 2018 Subaru WRX and STI nudge their prices up

Subaru's performance twins, the WRX and STI, received only a mild refresh for the 2018 model year. It makes sense, then, that the prices were only mildly refreshed.

The 2018 Subaru WRX will start at $26,995. That's a $300 price bump over the 2017 model. For that price, you get a 268-horsepower turbocharged H4 and a six-speed manual. Since it's the base model, you really only get upgrades that apply to the entire WRX lineup, including a nicer interior and additional interior noise mitigation.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Move up to the Premium trim, which includes a 7-inch infotainment screen and nicer wheels, and expect to spend $29,295 for the manual transmission. Add $1,200 for a continuously variable transmission, but if you do, you'll lose access to the $2,050 manual-only Performance Package that upgrades the brakes, deletes the moonroof and adds a power driver's seat to the mix.

If you want to get real fancy, the WRX Limited adds keyless access, steering-responsive LED headlights and a 10-way power driver's seat. That one starts at $31,595 -- and again, a CVT adds $1,200 to that price. Limited models are $600 more expensive than last year.

Manual WRX Limiteds can throw down $2,100 for a navigation package that includes a Harman/Kardon stereo upgrade, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. On CVT models, the $3,300 EyeSight package adds features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

And then there's the 305-horsepower WRX STI, which is manual only. A base STI starts at $36,095 -- a price bump of $900. All 2018 STI models feature a revised all-wheel drive system, 19-inch wheels and beefier brakes. If you want a few more creature comforts, the STI Limited will run you $40,895.