1,100-HP Red Bull RB17 Hybrid Hypercar Coming in 2025 for $6M

Back in 2016, when Aston Martin became a sponsor and technological partner of the Red Bull Formula 1 team, the British sports car maker announced the AM-RB 001, a hypercar that would eventually become the Valkyrie. It was originally developed in collaboration with famed engineer Adrian Newey and the Red Bull Advanced Technologies team, but Aston eventually broke away from the F1 team and completed the Valkyrie on its own. Now Red Bull has announced its own in-house hypercar, the RB17, which is also being created by Adrian Newey.

The RB17 is described as a two-seater that will deliver the ultimate on-track driving experience; it's unclear whether the car will be road legal. The released teaser sketch shows a dramatic silhouette with large fenders, a long tail, a compact bubble-shaped cabin and plenty of aerodynamically optimized lines. (And yes, it kinda looks like the Valkyrie.) The RB17 will have a hybrid V8 powertrain with more than 1,100 horsepower, and Red Bull says it will use a carbon-composite tub and the most advanced ground effects package on a production car.

Introducing the RB17 👀 A new era of performance cars has arrived 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Pz3mxexzQU — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 28, 2022

Christian Horner, CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies (and most importantly, husband to Ginger Spice) says that the RB17 is an important milestone for the brand as the car will be fully designed, developed and manufactured at Red Bull's headquarters in England. The RB17 will result in over 100 new jobs being created, and Red Bull says it will bring other economic benefits to the brand. The car will be fully supported by the factory, with each RB17 getting serviced and maintained for each customer's specific use case.

Only 50 of the RB17 will be made when production starting in 2025, with the price set to start at more than $6 million each. Owners will have access to Red Bull's simulators and be invited to experience the car's development along the way, as well as get special on-track experiences once it gets delivered.