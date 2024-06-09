Reactions to Rivian's New R1T Truck Praise Range, Power: 'The Cybertruck I Wanted'

Rivian unveiled its next-generation R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV on Thursday, with both electric vehicles receiving a plethora of upgrades. They've got more range, more power and a host of electrical and software updates -- and people already have thoughts.

The all-wheel drive R1 dual motor is unchanged, but the automaker added a new tri-motor system that boasts 850 horsepower and can do 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds while delivering approximately 380 miles of range. If you reduce the power via Conserve Mode, Rivian says 410 miles of range is possible.

The quad motor also received a rework that features an incredible 1,200lb-ft of torque with launch mode activated. It can scoot a Rivian vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and can run a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds, matching some very expensive supercars like the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S and the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

In addition to the mechanical changes, the Rivian Max battery pack now has up to 420 miles of range, while the Rivian Larger battery pack is rated for a maximum of 330 miles.

So far, public opinion has been generally positive about the second-generation R1T and R1S. Some users on X called them beautiful, while others were much more excited about the range and speed.

Referencing the Tesla Cybertruck -- which was recalled in April due to a faulty accelerator pedal -- others said on X that the new R1T is "basically the cybertruck I wanted."

Users on Reddit seem pretty impressed with the new vehicles as well. "More importantly, they look a lot better and won't cut your fingers off whilst closing the trunk," one Reddit user said, also referencing the Tesla Cybertruck.

One posted that the interior looks even better in real life. "Literally everything is wrapped and stitched," they wrote in an X post. "It's wild."

Another posted that the coolest new feature isn't the new engines or electronics, but rather the new opaque panoramic roof that gives drivers both shade and privacy. Others praised the new power and higher battery range as well: "420 miles seems crazy," one said.

Some questioned the speed upgrades, though: "I wonder if additional speed is something owners and potential owners even want out of them," one Redditor asked.

Not everyone is happy with the new cars. An X post pointed out that you can't get both 420 miles and 2.5-second-0-to-60 times on the same vehicle.

And some users do still seem to prefer the Cybertruck's material choices and interior quality, while others are waiting for the Rivian R2 and R3 vehicles to come out.

Of course, the high starting prices for both the R1T and R1S remain a deterrent for a lot of potential EV buyers: The R1S starts at $75,900, and the R1T at $69,900.

Rivian was kind enough to let CNET take a look inside its labs, where we saw firsthand some of the electrical and software updates being worked on. Other changes include a reduction of 1.8 miles of cabling that resulted in a 44-pound weight loss for the second-generation Rivian models, along with much more optimized electronics to control things like vehicle performance.

The vehicles are on sale now.