Razor's New Cargo Scooter Seats Two Adults

Razor, the scooter company you probably remember from when you were a kid, launched a new electric scooter on Thursday called the EcoSmart Cargo, according to The Verge. This is Razor's most versatile scooter yet, with a convertible rack system that lets you switch out between an adult passenger seat, a basket or a built-in storage compartment.

Along with the scooter's versatility will come enhanced power, with a 1,000-watt motor, a chain motor and a 46.8V battery that lets you cruise at up to 19.9 miles per hour. The EcoSmart Cargo can ride up to 16.6 miles or up to 50 minutes of continuous run time before it needs a charge, according to Engadget.

The new Cargo scooter builds on Razor's EcoSmart line, like the Metro Electric Scooter which was the first electric Razor to feature a backseat compartment and Razor's current top seller.

The scooter will reportedly be available to order starting Thursday on Razor's website for $1,100. Deliveries are expected to begin around the middle of September, according to Engadget.

Razor didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.