Razor and Jeep team up on an electric scooter

Razor

If you can say one thing about Jeep fans, it's that they're dedicated. This is apparent every time a new Wrangler comes out and throughout the culture, too, with noted phenomena like the "Jeep Wave" -- but will that dedication extend to something without four-wheel drive? Without even having four wheels? According to an announcement made on Tuesday, Razor and Jeep are going to find out.

Enlarge Image Razor

The RX200 is powered by a 200-watt motor paired with a 24-volt battery that Razor claims is good for a ride time of 40 minutes. The scooter tops out at 12 mph and rolls on knobby eight-inch pneumatic tires and a steel chassis. Razor claims it will support a rider up to 154 pounds and recommends the scooter for riders aged 18 and up.

The scooter is also packing a rear disc brake and dual handlebar-mounted headlights, and this is the part that'll probably make Jeep fans groan -- a big ol' Trail Rated sticker. Spoiler alert: This li'l guy is unlikely to be conquering the Rubicon trail anytime soon. The scooter features a map motif on the rubber deck as well as an army green paint job and a white army-like star decal.

There is no word yet on what the RX200 will cost or when it will be available, but we'll be curious to hear what Jeep enthusiasts think of it. Let us know in the comments.