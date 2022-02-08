Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Razor and Jeep team up on an electric scooter

The RX200 is 'Trail Rated,' but we're not exactly sure what that means in this case.

but don't expect it to tackle a black diamond trail.

If you can say one thing about Jeep fans, it's that they're dedicated. This is apparent every time a new Wrangler comes out and throughout the culture, too, with noted phenomena like the "Jeep Wave" -- but will that dedication extend to something without four-wheel drive? Without even having four wheels? According to an announcement made on Tuesday, Razor and Jeep are going to find out.

The RX200 scooter in all its green-painted glory.

The RX200 is powered by a 200-watt motor paired with a 24-volt battery that Razor claims is good for a ride time of 40 minutes. The scooter tops out at 12 mph and rolls on knobby eight-inch pneumatic tires and a steel chassis. Razor claims it will support a rider up to 154 pounds and recommends the scooter for riders aged 18 and up. 

The scooter is also packing a rear disc brake and dual handlebar-mounted headlights, and this is the part that'll probably make Jeep fans groan -- a big ol' Trail Rated sticker. Spoiler alert: This li'l guy is unlikely to be conquering the Rubicon trail anytime soon. The scooter features a map motif on the rubber deck as well as an army green paint job and a white army-like star decal.

There is no word yet on what the RX200 will cost or when it will be available, but we'll be curious to hear what Jeep enthusiasts think of it. Let us know in the comments.

