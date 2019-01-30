The $295,000 Range Rover SV Coupe will never see the light of day

Enlarge Image Land Rover

Land Rover unveiled the two-door Range Rover SV Coupe at last year's Geneva Motor Show, and then... silence. Now, almost a year later, it turns out that silence previewed a grim fate for the ultra-expensive SUV.

Top Gear pointed out a new statement from Jaguar Land Rover issued on Wednesday, which confirms that the Range Rover SV Coupe will not make it to production. Instead, the company will spend its money on "resources and investment on the next generation of world-class products." A JLR representative told Top Gear that demand wasn't a problem, although they declined to specify just how many of the 999 SV Coupes were presold.

Carrying a nigh-ludicrous price tag of $295,000, the Range Rover SV Coupe was to be, essentially, a full-size Range Rover with just two doors. The exterior vents used real metal, and the badges were made by hand. A number of exclusive paint colors were available, and just about every exterior panel was made from scratch to accommodate its unique shape.

Inside, the SV Coupe had four deep, wide seats, with the front seats offering 20-way adjustment and the rear seats offering 10. The leather came from a 113-year-old tannery, complete with fancy diamond stitching. Four two-tone interior styles were available, along with four single-tone styles. The majority of the tech, as well as the powertrain, were carried over from other Range Rover models. Hell, it was even offered with a five-year free maintenance package that covered wear-and-tear components.

The death of the Range Rover SV Coupe isn't the only setback Jaguar Land Rover has suffered recently. In an effort to rein in costs ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit, JLR announced that it was releasing approximately 10 percent of its workforce. Not having to build a wild two-door Range Rover will probably help its financial situation a bit, especially as it looks to other forthcoming models like the new Defender.