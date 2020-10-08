2021 Ram TRX to get more than 100 optional Mopar accessories

Mopar

There's no doubt that Ram's forthcoming Hellcat-powered TRX is going to be an utterly insane truck. Not only does it produce more than 700 horsepower, but it's going to cost a substantial pile of cash to park one in (or more likely in front of, because it's big) your garage.

Now, it seems likely that those who actually buy these mountains of excess will be averse to looking like total dweebs and will, therefore, probably want to accessorize their trucks. Thankfully, Mopar decided to cater to these folks early on and announced a range of 100 TRX accessories on Thursday.

The accessories on offer range from big and expensive, like the bed-mounted spare tire holder, to smaller and less complicated like the all-weather floor mats, but there should be plenty more here for any prospective TRX owner to get excited about.

Mopar

"The all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most extreme off-road production pickup truck on the planet," Mark Bosanac, head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care for FCA North America, said in a statement. "With a full catalog of more than 100 factory-engineered, quality-tested Mopar performance parts and accessories, Ram 1500 TRX customers can further enhance their truck to tackle the toughest conditions."

So other than the aforementioned tire mounts and floormats, what is Mopar offering for the TRX? Well, among the cooler items are rock sliders, beadlock-capable wheel rings, the RamBar bed-mounted roll bar and some sweet (but sold separately) LED lights to go on top of it.

Of course, the aftermarket will likely lose its mind and go full tilt into making much more extreme products for the TRX. Still, the nice thing about the Mopar accessories is that they come with a factory warranty. Because they were designed by the company that makes the truck, they're probably going to fit a lot better than most aftermarket bits, too.

The 2021 Ram TRX is due to hit dealers sometime toward the end of 2020 with a starting retail price of $71,690 (including a $1,695 destination fee).