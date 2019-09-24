2020 Ram pickup trucks to boast Pandora-powered SiriusXM stations

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Streaming-savvy humans and technophiles with a sweet spot for pickup trucks, Ram has something for you.

On Tuesday, Ram announced it will be first to bring SiriusXM's new Pandora-powered stations to drivers with the 2020 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 and chassis cab trucks. Before owners of 2019 pickups get all angry, let me calm your fears: the brand plans to roll out an over-the-air software update to include the feature in 2019 Ram models as well.

The only catch? Either model year needs to have the 12-inch UConnect touchscreen installed that runs infotainment and SiriusXM's 360L. Any other system will not support the feature or future software update. Ram said 2020 model year trucks will feature the system as standard with the 12-inch touchscreen starting in October. Early 2020 model year pickups will receive the over-the-air update, as will 2019 models.

With the SiriusXM All Access subscription, Ram owners will be able to create ad-free stations customized to their tastes. From there, the touchscreen will show a familiar operation: a simple thumbs up or thumbs down will tell the algorithm if a particular tune fits the custom Pandora-powered station. Skipping is another option that lets the feature know if that song will show up in the rotation again.

In addition to the big news surrounding the Pandora-SiriusXM stations, 2020 and 2019 Ram trucks will also gain a new "Sports Notification" function. Wherever the driver is, and whatever the infotainment screen displays, they can get a notification showing their favorite selected sports team is currently playing. A quick tap will tune to the proper station to listen to the game.