Ram trucks go patriotic with 'Built to Serve' editions

Ram is stepping up to highlight each of the five branches of the US military with a batch of limited-edition pickup trucks. Appropriately, they're called "Built to Serve" editions and they include plenty of patriotic cues.

There will be five special-edition pickups offered and each of them will offer a choice of two different colors that evoke a branch's spirit, mission and history, Ram said on Wednesday. One of the colors offered for each truck is a low-volume paint color, while the other option is a color currently offered with the 2020 Ram models.

The new colors going into production specifically for the Built to Serve editions are gator, ceramic gray, anvil, tank and Spitfire. The colors slated for the special pickups that are currently in production are diamond black, patriot blue, billet silver, flame red and bright white.

Gator and diamond black honor the Army; ceramic gray and patriot blue salute the Navy; anvil and billet silver pay respect to the Air Force; tank and flame red highlight the Marines and Spitfire and bright white value the Coast Guard. Shown here is the Ram painted in gator to represent the Army.

Only 1,000 of each truck will be sprayed down with the specific color, save for the Spitfire or bright white models. Those are each limited to 500 each. Total, there will be 9,000 special edition trucks up for grabs and Ram said this package is available for all body styles with any powertrain.

Aside from the special colors, each truck also gets unique graphics to signify its intent to honor service. A US flag is present at the pickup's rear with the words "Built to Serve" beneath it. Each also receives 20-inch aluminum wheels in a bespoke gray finish. Elsewhere, Ram finishes other exterior elements in black. Specifically, badges, the exhaust tips, side steps and grille surround are all done up in black.

Inside, depending on which color a buyer chooses, there's a corresponding accent color. But Ram didn't stop there. Military members currently serving or veterans can attach their own patches to velcro panels on each front seat's shoulder panel. The front seat backs also boast webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches. A Built to Serve badge adorns the dashboard and black chrome interior trim matches the darkened look on the exterior.

No matter which variant, all Ram Built to Serve models feature a variety of skid plates for off-road protection, all-terrain tires and heavy-duty front and rear shock absorbers among other equipment. The first truck, the Army-honoring model, will launch this November on Veteran's Day. Every three months after, Ram will launch the next Built to Serve pickup.