Trucks

Almost 700,000 more Ram pickup trucks added to tailgate recall

The latest addition to the recall brings the running tally to more than 2 million affected trucks.

ram-1500-promoEnlarge Image

More of these pickups need to go back to the dealer.

 Ram

Ram's tailgate woes continue. The company announced hundreds of thousands more pickup trucks will be included in an ongoing recall campaign. The original recall, which was announced in 2018 to cover 1.1 million pickups, expanded this past May with another 410,000 trucks and now includes the latest addition of 694,181 models.

The latest filing with NHTSA shows the nearly 700,000 additional Ram 1500, 2,500 and 3,500 pickups come from the 2013-2018 model years to match previous filings. The tailgate issue is only found in trucks with power-locking tailgates, but covers the short, medium and long-bed variants.

According to previous documents filed with NHTSA, the locking mechanism could break and allow the tailgate to open and spill its contents into the road behind the driver. Obviously, surprise obstacles in the road increases the risk of a crash for other drivers. Ram has previously stated that all loose cargo should remain secured even with a properly functioning tailgate assembly, per the owner's manual.

Owners will need to bring their trucks into a dealership where a technicians will inspect the tailgate assemblies and replace the tailgate latch free of charge. For owners who fixed the problem outside of the warranty period and before the recall, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles encourages them to begin the reimbursement process.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Ram 1500 adds split-opening Multifunction tailgate...
1:54

More about 2020 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4x2 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

More From Roadshow
2020 Hyundai Palisade review: Posh enough to make Genesis jealous
2020 Kia Telluride review: Kia’s new SUV has big style and bigger value
2020 Toyota Tundra review: Still capable, but struggling to stay relevant
Next Article: 2019 Volvo XC40 long-term update: More efficient than anticipated