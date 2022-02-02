Ram is recalling over 170,000 trucks over possible loose wiper arm nuts

Enlarge Image Ram

Ram is recalling 171,789 pickups and chassis cabs, of the 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 models, over concerns that their windshield wiper arms could loosen and reduce the effectiveness of the wipers themselves in adverse conditions.

This recall specifically affects model years 2019 and 2020, and while anything that reduces visibility in bad weather isn't great, luckily, the fix for this issue is simple: Ram just needs to retighten the wiper arm nuts. That's it.

Ram will perform this recall work free of charge -- as is the case with all recalls -- and owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive a notice on or around March 18.

If you think your vehicle is affected and you have questions about this recall, you can contact Ram customer service at 1-800-853-1403 and reference recall number Z08.