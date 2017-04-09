Ram debuts two new 'cool' color options for New York

If you were hoping for a new Ram pickup at one of this year's auto shows, you're in luck -- sort of.

Ram will introduce two new special-edition trucks at the 2017 New York Auto Show. They continue Ram's tradition of offering as many special editions of its light-duty truck as humanly possible, encompassing custom touches you'd usually need to get from an aftermarket provider.

Enlarge Image Ram

The first is the Ram 1500 Sublime Sport. This is, as you might be able to tell, a neon green pickup truck, with 20-inch black wheels, black badges and a black treatment on the hood. The 22-inch black wheels are available for 2WD trucks, as well.

Inside, there's even more neon green. You get green accent stitching, green embroidery on the headrests and mesh seat inserts. There's also a green badge on the glove box, and some black trim rings are thrown into the mix, as well.

Ram will build just over 3,000 examples of the 2017 Ram 1500 Sublime Sport, so not only is it a special edition, it's a limited one, too. It's available on crew-cab V8 models, and it should arrive in dealerships next month. The manufacturer's suggested retail price for this one is $45,740.

If you're looking for something a little more off-road-y, the Rebel Blue Streak may be more up your alley. It's the first time the gnarly Ram Rebel has been paired with the Blue Streak paint, and the result is lovely. You can set it off even more with the Rebel Black appearance package, which adds to the mix a black-decal hood, wheels, grille, brush guard and badges. You can also two-tone it up with black paint on the lower half of the body.

The interior is as straightforward as the green one. You get black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, gauge cluster and instrument panel, and black leather seats are optional. Toss in a bit of grey accent stitching and you've got the whole package.

There's no extra charge to add the Blue Streak paint to any possible Ram Rebel configuration. The MSRP of the Rebel itself is $45,095, and this specific combination should land in dealerships this coming May.

