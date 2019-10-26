2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, Aston Martin Vantage AMR and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Max Earey/Aston Martin

Another week, another week in review, Roadshow readers. We had plenty to talk about after spending a lot of quality time with the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel. We also got our first crack at the Aston Martin Vantage AMR -- complete with a stick shift. It didn't stop there, however. Sit back, relax and let us take it from here.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Oct. 20 to 26.

Top reviews

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Reviews Editor Emme Hall calls the latest Ram 1500 the best full-size pickup you can buy today. For 2020, Ram has plopped a new 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 under the hood, and she worked to find out if the oil-burner's frugality and adding towing prowess is worth the upcharge.

Click here to read our 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel review.

2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR

The Vantage is perhaps as sexy as ever, but with the new AMR, there's an extra dose of personality on hand. With a manual transmission bolted in, Contributor Henry Catchpole found the car has finally carved its own niche.

Click here to read our 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR first drive review.

2019 Audi Q3

The Q3 is back, and boy is it ready to do battle. The compact-crossover space is cutthroat with numerous automakers vying for first-time buyers looking to take part in the more luxurious life of automobiles. The Q3, as Reviews Editor Jon Wong found, should put rival nameplates on notice.

Click here to read our 2019 Audi Q3 review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth is the hottest Italian take...

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

Is it more than just a rebodied Mazda MX-5 Miata? Does a turbocharged engine give it a truly different character? Reviews Editor Jon Wong will give the whole story.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Toyota Mirai: Hydrogen never looked so good

2021 Toyota Mirai

How Toyota went from weird looking Prius thing to this handsome thing is wild, but Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin will give you the inside details about Toyota's upcoming hydrogen fuel cell-powered sedan.

Now playing: Watch this: Mazda MX-30 is the brand's first electric vehicle

This is Mazda's first electric vehicle, and gosh darn it, it's pretty great. Complete with RX-8 style suicide doors and great looks, we're all excited to get some wheel time with it. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin, in the meantime, will give you the full scoop.