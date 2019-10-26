2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, Aston Martin Vantage AMR and more: Roadshow's week in review

Another week, another week in review, Roadshow readers. We had plenty to talk about after spending a lot of quality time with the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel. We also got our first crack at the Aston Martin Vantage AMR -- complete with a stick shift. It didn't stop there, however. Sit back, relax and let us take it from here.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from Oct. 20 to 26.
Top reviews
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
Reviews Editor Emme Hall calls the latest Ram 1500 the best full-size pickup you can buy today. For 2020, Ram has plopped a new 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 under the hood, and she worked to find out if the oil-burner's frugality and adding towing prowess is worth the upcharge.
2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR
The Vantage is perhaps as sexy as ever, but with the new AMR, there's an extra dose of personality on hand. With a manual transmission bolted in, Contributor Henry Catchpole found the car has finally carved its own niche.
2019 Audi Q3
The Q3 is back, and boy is it ready to do battle. The compact-crossover space is cutthroat with numerous automakers vying for first-time buyers looking to take part in the more luxurious life of automobiles. The Q3, as Reviews Editor Jon Wong found, should put rival nameplates on notice.
Top news
- Ford's "Mustang-inspired" electric SUV cometh: The automaker dished out a new teaser and gave us a debut date for when we'll see the electric car.
- Eighth-generation VW Golf aims for the green: The 2020 Golf bowed this week and embraces an evolutionary look, but there's lots going on underneath to make this a modern hatchback.
- Big-money Bollinger electric utes: Startup Bollinger said how much its electric SUV and pickup will cost... and it's a whole lot of cash.
- All the big debuts from the Tokyo Motor Show: We were on the ground to cover everything from Tokyo and we saw electric cars from Mazda, Nissan and more.
- Surprise profits from Tesla: The electric carmaker booked a surprise profit and noted the Model Y is ahead of schedule.
- Solid-state batteries are on the way from Toyota: The Japanese automaker said it will show a concept car with solid-state batteries at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Top videos
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
Is it more than just a rebodied Mazda MX-5 Miata? Does a turbocharged engine give it a truly different character? Reviews Editor Jon Wong will give the whole story.
2021 Toyota Mirai
How Toyota went from weird looking Prius thing to this handsome thing is wild, but Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin will give you the inside details about Toyota's upcoming hydrogen fuel cell-powered sedan.
This is Mazda's first electric vehicle, and gosh darn it, it's pretty great. Complete with RX-8 style suicide doors and great looks, we're all excited to get some wheel time with it. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin, in the meantime, will give you the full scoop.
