Ram 1500 honors US Navy with latest batch of Built to Serve editions

Back in November of last year, Ram said it planned on a handful of special edition trucks to honor each branch of the US military. Fiat Chrysler's pickup division kicked things off with the US Army, and now, we have a Ram 1500 specifically in tribute to the US Navy.

On Thursday, the latest Ram 1500 Built to Serve edition bowed, which arrives in either Ceramic Gray or Patriot Blue. The former is a new color specifically concocted for this special edition pickup, while Patriot Blue is actually a color from the 2019 Ram 1500 production run. The interior nabs some blue cues, too, with a shade of Ambassador Blue providing contrast from the standard black interior. Ram's most thoughtful touch is a Velcro panel on each side of the front seats that will let owners display their own patches, such as their regimental or flag.

Aside from the special color choice, Ram will outfit each Built to Serve edition with a US flag decal and a second decal that reads "Built to Serve" on the rear quarter panels. The wheel flares also match either of the two colors offered, and just beneath, the standard 20-inch wheels feature a gray finish. Meanwhile, the front fascia dons an all-black grille, black bumpers and Ram slaps on black badges instead of the standard finish.

These aren't base model pickups, either, as each comes standard with Ram's 4x4 Off-Road package that includes beefier shock absorbers, all-terrain tires and an electronic locking rear differential among other equipment.

Ram plans to roll 2,000 units of this particular Built to Serve edition to dealers starting June 14 to coincide with Flag Day. In the future, we'll also see a special edition to honor the Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, each with their own special colors and trimmings.