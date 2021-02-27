Pump up the volume with this JBL premium car speaker system for 68% off

JBL

Most cars have pretty anemic audio system. You can always upgrade to the premium sound system at the dealership, but most premium sound packages are a poor value, overpriced for what you actually get. A better deal: Add an after-market sound system yourself, where there are some real bargains to be had. Case in point: The JBL GTO609C Premium 6.5-Inch Car Speaker System offers solid audio performance at a great price. Originally selling for $280, you can routinely find it for $90-$100. But right now you can get the JBL GTO609C at UntilGone for just $80 when you apply promo code CNET173221 at checkout.

One word of caution: Be sure to remove the warranty that UntilGone tends to automatically add to your cart. It's way overpriced and you really don't need it.

The JBL GTO609C includes a pair of 6.5-inch midrange/woofers, a pair of 3/4-inch tweeters, grilles, and all mounting hardware. It's designed to handle up to 270 watts of power, which means you can probably use it with your existing head unit without upgrading that as well. JBL says the carbon-injected cones provide more overall speaker-cone area than similarly sized speakers, which radiates more air while also being lighter and stiffer. That all adds up to sounding like a larger speaker than it really is, with better overall bass response.

