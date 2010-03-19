Proton Persona Elegance unveiled

This shaky, handheld video is the official unveiling of the Proton Persona Elegance (facelift) in East Malaysia.

The video, which appeared on YouTube on Thursday, doesn't offer much explanation. But what I gather is, there have been changes to the design of the car to give it a more pronounced front grill, redesigned headlights, and rear LED lights. The new models also offer comfort and safety additions.

The Persona Elegance is expected to boost sales for Proton by 8 percent.