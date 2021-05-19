An electric presidential limo? Biden interested in electrifying the Beast

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

There are many unknowns about the Beast, aka, the presidential limo, but every decade or so the Beast morphs to fit the latest technology and security for whomever serves as commander-in-chief. However, President Joe Biden is apparently interested in shifting the iconic vehicle in a new direction.

An electric beast? On AF1, WH press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if President Biden will electrify the WH vehicle fleet, including the presidential limo known as "the Beast." She said: "That's certainly something the President has talked about and is an objective for him." — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) May 18, 2021

According to comments from Press Secretary Jen Psaki onboard Air Force One, Biden "talked about" electrifying the Beast. She added it's "an objective for him," according to a tweet by CNBC Senior Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers. "Electrified" and "electric" are, however, two very different things. The former could simply mean turning the presidential limo into a hybrid, while the latter denotes power derived only from a battery. It's totally unclear if an electric Beast is even possible, given all the limo's baked-in security and safety elements. Plus, the Beast in EV form would inevitably be a real beast on the scale. The current limo weighs between 15,000 and 20,000 pounds. Fun fact: It's actually built on a General Motors commercial truck platform. Cadillac just gets to slap its design elements on the limo later on.

Neither the White House nor Cadillac immediately returned a request for comment. Cadillac likely knows squat about a future limo contract, but nevertheless, it'd be interesting to see what the brand thinks. After all, its crest logo is proudly displayed proudly everywhere the Beast goes. Perhaps the future Cadillac Lyriq or Celestiq may create a starting point for Biden's dream, electrified Beast.