Power for a price: Mercedes-AMG GT R starts at $157K

The GT R is the pinnacle of Mercedes-AMG's GT family of sports cars. And, as such, it commands a rather high price.

Mercedes-Benz finally released pricing information for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe. It will cost $157,000, not including $995 for delivery. It's a whopping $44,600 more expensive than the base GT Coupe, $24,600 more than the GT S Coupe and $12,000 more than the GT C Coupe. It's the same price as the GT C Roadster.

But that price isn't just for a badge. The GT R sports wider bodywork, rear-axle steering, active aerodynamics and massive carbon-ceramic brakes. For 2018, some of those improvements have been added to other, lesser GT models -- as an example, the GT C Coupe uses the GT R's wider body and rear-axle steering, while all GT models pick up the active aero.

Its engine is also the most powerful of the group by a country mile. Its 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 puts out 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels by a seven-speed automatic. GT C makes do with 550 horsepower, while GT S sports just 515 hp and the base GT somehow survives on just 469.

The GT R may rocket to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, but you'll have to wait much longer than that if you want to pick one up for yourself. Most of the GT lineup, including the GT R and all the convertible variants, won't arrive at dealerships until the summer. If you want to buy the GT C Coupe, you'll have to wait until the fall.