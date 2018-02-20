Pothole kills man in Detroit

Enlarge Image RJ Sangosti/Getty Images

As a new Detroit resident, I'm used to (condescending) questions about how safe the city is. While I have never felt unsafe here, now I have to watch out for killer potholes, apparently.

A 22-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was riding in contacted a pothole, the Detroit Free Press reports. His vehicle hit a pothole on the city's west side, which caused the vehicle to lose control and crash into an electrical pole. The vehicle's driver is listed as being in "temporary serious condition," while the passenger ended up succumbing to his injuries after being taken to the emergency room.

While you might be inclined to make an "even the potholes in Detroit are dangerous" joke, potholes in general are hardly a laughing matter. Potholes are created when water gets under the asphalt in liquid form. When it freezes, it expands, pushing the road surface upward. When it thaws again, there's now a hole under the asphalt, and the weight of road traffic pushes that asphalt back down into that hole.

When your vehicle contacts a pothole, the rapid movement of the vehicle can cause all sorts of problems. Potholes can damage suspension components, bend wheels, and even slice tire sidewalls open. When any of that happens, there's a chance the vehicle could lose control, which could cause a problem like the ones seen here. My personal car hit a pothole a couple weeks ago, and it was enough to bend the brake dust shield into the rotor, causing a gnarly noise and briefly affecting handling.

Some cities allow you to recoup the cost of fixing pothole-related vehicle damage, but the best thing you can do is keep an eye on the road surface and attempt to avoid some of the gnarlier ones by changing lanes. If your normal commute is littered with severe potholes, it might be best to consider alternate routes, as well. Above all, drive slowly and exercise caution.