Porsche tractor racing heads to Laguna Seca for Rennsport Reunion VI

Roadshow is all about transportation. While that usually means we focus on the future of mobility, occasionally we'll dig into the past, too. And what better reason to go vintage than for freakin' tractor racing at Laguna Seca?

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca announced in a press release today that it will host two Porsche tractor races at the Rennsport Reunion VI event later this month. Rennsport Reunion is a celebration of Porsche's motorsport efforts, and it features a number of historically significant Porsches hitting the track to relive the good ol' days.

The whole thing is destined to be a wild, hot mess. Hot-footed celebrities and racing drivers will begin the race with a traditional Le Mans-style start, where they have to sprint across the track, slide into each tractor's seat and, according to the press release, "figure out how to start it." Hoo boy.

The race will start at Laguna Seca's official starting line, but it will finish at Turn 5. While that might not seem like a long race, given how slow these tractors are, the group in charge of the event estimates that the race will last 15 minutes. While I have expressed doubt about the tractors' ability to get up the hill prior to Laguna Seca's famed Corkscrew, I've been informed that the tractors should have the torque to get it done, although the public probably lacks the patience to see it through to that point.

There's still space to register a Porsche tractor, so if you have one, a $550 entry fee will net you a space in the paddock, two event tickets, a VIP parking pass and a special gift. If you'd rather spectate, there will be two tractor races during the Reunion -- 1:15 p.m. Pacific on Sept. 29, and 1:40 p.m. Pacific on Sept. 30.