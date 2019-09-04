2020 Porsche Taycan will join the Passport subscription service

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche revealed the long-awaited Taycan EV on Wednesday, packing as much as 750 horsepower and some impressive cabin tech. The company's new electric sedan will start hitting dealerships later this year, but we've now learned the Taycan will also soon be available through Porsche's Passport subscription service.

"The Taycan will absolutely join the [Passport] fleet, but likely not until all initial customer demands have been filled," a Porsche spokesperson told Roadshow at the EV's premiere on Wednesday. "We expect the first cars to be in the fleet in the first half of 2020."

In addition to prioritizing customer orders, Porsche is also trying to decide where the Taycan will fit into its Passport structure. Currently, the $2,100-a-month Launch package lets you choose from eight different models, including the 718 Boxster and Cayman, as well as the less powerful versions of the Cayenne, Macan and Panamera. Stepping up to the $3,100-a-month Accelerate tier unlocks access to cars like the 718 Cayman GTS, 911 Carrera, Panamera 4S and more.

Currently, Porsche Passport is only available in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego and Toronto. It's one of a number of vehicle subscription services currently available in the US.

Of course, if you don't want to go the subscription route, you can always plunk down the full purchase price for Porsche's new Tesla Model S fighter. The Taycan Turbo starts at $150,900 before destination, while the Taycan Turbo S comes in at $185,000. If you wait until the cars hit dealers, those prices increase to $153,310 and $187,610, respectively.

