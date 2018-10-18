Porsche will price Taycan EV between Cayenne and Panamera

Porsche's forthcoming Taycan EV looks pretty slick, which means it also looks pretty expensive. But according to Porsche, it won't be too expensive... by Porsche standards, at least.

Porsche intends to price the Taycan between the Cayenne and Panamera, Automotive News reports, citing an interview with Robert Meier, the Taycan's model line director. In Europe, that translates to a starting price above 80,000 euros (about $92,000), according to AN's report.

Don't expect it to be that expensive in the US, though. Here, the Cayenne starts around $66,000, and a base Panamera will run you $85,000. Split the difference between the two and you get a starting price of $75,500. That's just $700 more than the Audi E-Tron, which will start at $74,800 in the US. Of course, nothing is set in stone yet, so this shouldn't be read as canon, but rather an idea of what to expect.

Enlarge Image Porsche

That extra $700 will get you a hell of a lot more car. While Audi hasn't divulged horsepower figures, it should hit 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds and top out around 124 mph. The Taycan, on the other hand, is estimated to put out more than 600 horsepower and hit 60 in about 3.5 seconds. That performance could be reserved for a higher trim, but Porsche has not yet announced packaging -- or even shown off the production version of the car -- so again, take this all with a grain of salt.

Speaking of higher trims, Porsche has those in mind, too. Lutz Meschke, Porsche's CFO, told Automotive News that he wants higher trims with even more performance with pricing closer to 200,000 euros (about $230,000). That's yet another thing Porsche has not officially announced, and given Porsche's usual product cadence, it'll be a few years before we see those kinds of crazy trim levels above a base Taycan.

Porsche is moving full speed ahead on its electrification plans. It's investing billions of euros on facilities dedicated to building its first electric car. It's already building preproduction vehicles, but once the actual car enters production, Porsche estimates that it will build between 20,000 and 25,000 cars per year with the potential to boost production if demand calls for it.

