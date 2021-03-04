Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo reveal: Watch the electric wagon debut here

Porsche's Taycan Cross Turismo is looking like it's going to be an incredibly awesome machine, with all the things we love about the standard Taycan, crossed with all the things we love about tall, slightly off-road-oriented wagons. Needless to say, we're excited about its debut, and we can only assume you are as well.

Luckily, the world being what it is right now, most major car debuts have been shifted to an online format, and the Cross Turismo is following that same formula. Even better, you don't even have to be a journalist or have press credentials of any kind to watch it as it's happening. In fact, you can watch it right here on Roadshow when the live stream kicks off at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 4.

What can you expect to see? Well, probably a whole bunch of videos of the Cross Turismo blasting through the dirt and in the snow as well as some details on performance and maybe even an on-sale date.

Porsche's Taycan sent shockwaves through the electric car industry when it launched, despite offering up less-than-impressive range on paper. It did this because it was the first high-performance, luxury electric vehicle from a legacy manufacturer. Beyond that, Porsche is known for its excellence in engineering and epic build quality, and we're excited to see that carried over in the Cross Turismo.

We'd expect the Cross Turismo to make a slightly smaller splash, but we definitely know which of the two we're going to go to sleep dreaming of driving like maniacs through a rally stage.