2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello again, Roadshow readers -- it's Saturday, and that means it's time to grab a bagel and a coffee and have a leisurely read back through the week's biggest stories. This week started with our first review of the hotly anticipated 2020 Porsche Taycan and stayed strong with the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from Sept. 22 to 28.
Top reviews
2020 Porsche Taycan
Porsche's first electric car. The prime Tesla Model S rival. You've heard about it, and Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens got behind the wheel of the Porsche Taycan for a first drive review. Overall? A breakthrough, but it's not without flaws.
Click here to read our 2020 Porsche Taycan first drive review.
2020 Audi RS7 Sportback
The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback ditches the subtle approach. This time, it's way in your face. With brash looks and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 underneath, Executive Editor Chris Paukert explains why it's not such a great value -- but why that likely doesn't matter.
Click here to read our 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback first drive review.
2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
Finally, the US gets its own limited-run sports sedan from Subaru. Associate News Editor Andrew Krok slid behind the wheel of our first STI "S" car in America and underscores why it's more than just a WRX STI with more power.
Click here to read our 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 first drive review.
Top news
- Will self-driving cars bring about in-car sex? BMW seemed to hint at such in a new ad.
- Infotainment on the mind: We rounded up the best infotainment systems housed in new cars today.
- All about Bronco: There's a lot we have to learn about the 2020 Ford Bronco, but we compiled everything we know so far.
- An 86 better than Supra: The Supra's chief engineer thinks the next Toyota 86 will be better than the banner sports car.
- 2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch: The leather-lined SUV returned this week.
- Tesla Model S police car: The electric sedan turned police car nearly ran out of range midpursuit because it was never plugged in.
Top videos
2019 Honda Civic Coupe
What's good to know about the 2019 Civic Coupe? Reviews Editor Emme Hall dishes out five of the best.
2019 Maserati Levante S
It's the closest we've gotten to a Ferrari SUV -- for now at least. Allow Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin to explain what makes the 2019 Maserati Levante S so dramatic.
2020 Nissan Versa
It's back and totally redesigned, but is the 2020 Nissan Versa a good bargain? Reviews Editor Jon Wong provides five things you should know about the subcompact sedan.
Discuss: 2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.