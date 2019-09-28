2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Porsche

Hello again, Roadshow readers -- it's Saturday, and that means it's time to grab a bagel and a coffee and have a leisurely read back through the week's biggest stories. This week started with our first review of the hotly anticipated 2020 Porsche Taycan and stayed strong with the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Sept. 22 to 28.

Top reviews

2020 Porsche Taycan

Porsche's first electric car. The prime Tesla Model S rival. You've heard about it, and Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens got behind the wheel of the Porsche Taycan for a first drive review. Overall? A breakthrough, but it's not without flaws.

2020 Porsche Taycan first drive review.

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback ditches the subtle approach. This time, it's way in your face. With brash looks and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 underneath, Executive Editor Chris Paukert explains why it's not such a great value -- but why that likely doesn't matter.

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback first drive review.

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209

Finally, the US gets its own limited-run sports sedan from Subaru. Associate News Editor Andrew Krok slid behind the wheel of our first STI "S" car in America and underscores why it's more than just a WRX STI with more power.

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Five things you need to know about the 2019 Honda Civic...

2019 Honda Civic Coupe

What's good to know about the 2019 Civic Coupe? Reviews Editor Emme Hall dishes out five of the best.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Maserati Levante S is a luxury SUV with a flair...

2019 Maserati Levante S

It's the closest we've gotten to a Ferrari SUV -- for now at least. Allow Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin to explain what makes the 2019 Maserati Levante S so dramatic.

Now playing: Watch this: Five things you need to know about the 2020 Nissan Versa

2020 Nissan Versa

It's back and totally redesigned, but is the 2020 Nissan Versa a good bargain? Reviews Editor Jon Wong provides five things you should know about the subcompact sedan.