Porsche set for Le Mans return in WEC LMDh prototype class -- and that rocks

Perhaps it wasn't so bad to see the Le Mans Prototype class collapse at the top of the World Endurance Championship. Between the WEC Hypercar and Le Mans Daytona h classes, we're seeing a lot of interest from automakers to return to one of the top echelons of motorsport. Count Porsche in now, too.

On Wednesday, the German marque announced it will return to the WEC and Le Mans with an LMDh entry. Early renderings the automaker released give us a look at what Porsche plans to hit the track within two years, and I like what I'm seeing. LMDh gives companies a lot more leeway with the body design within the regulatory framework, unlike the now-defunct LMP class.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said the project is "extremely attractive" to the company, partially because costs are mighty efficient with spec parts such as a standardized hybrid system for each entry. Automakers have their own choice for the internal-combustion engine, however, while they adhere to regulations capping power at 680 horsepower. Each car cannot weigh more than 2,204 pounds, either.

So far, Porsche is the second brand to commit to the LMDh class alongside Audi, and both have deep histories at Le Mans. Porsche last won the race three years straight in 2015, 2016 and 2017 before its exit. Audi took home the victory five times in a row starting in 2010 through 2014. We'll certainly see a bit of sibling rivalry occur.

Alongside the LMDh class, the Le Mans Hypercar class will run. It's likely a little more anticipated than LMDh, since the cars can be race-prepped versions of existing supercars, but both will give fans some wonderful action in the years ahead.