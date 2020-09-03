16-year-old racer Chloe Chambers sets Guinness slalom record in Porsche 718 Spyder

Porsche

Driving a car through a slalom of cones is one of those things that seems relatively simple until you actually try and do it quickly. It's at that point that you find out that, while the 50-foot spacing between cones seems like a lot while you're standing still, it doesn't leave much space for you to react before the next one comes up.

That's why Porsche's Thursday announcement that it had helped 16-year-old racer Chloe Chambers clinch the Guinness World Record for a 50-cone slalom is incredibly impressive. Having a car like a Porsche 718 Spyder didn't hurt either.

Chambers -- who has been racing karts since age 11 -- was able to complete the slalom in just 47.45 seconds. That's bananas-fast. What can you do in 47.45 seconds? Not much, I bet.

"It looks easy, but it's really not -- to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn't touch a single one for the run to count -- I definitely felt the pressure," Chambers said in a statement. "Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me."

The previous record was set in China by Jia Qiang in a Chevy Camaro RS in December of 2018. Jia completed the run in a very respectable 48.114 seconds. Even more impressive is the fact that there is also a record for the same cone slalom set in China by Guo Nan, only Guo's record was set with several flat tires. That time was a borderline-shocking 54:82 seconds and done in what appears to have been a third-generation base model Mini Cooper.