Your New Porsche May Be Lost at Sea… and On Fire

If you order a car from the factory, and that factory happens to be on a different continent, it will probably rely on a boat to get across whatever ocean lies between you and it. Usually, it sails the seven seas and gets to its destination without drama, but that isn't always a guarantee.

The cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire on a trip from Germany to the US. The Associated Press, citing a spokesperson for the Portuguese navy, reported that all 22 crew members have been evacuated. Portuguese ships will now work to determine whether or not the Felicity Ace's fire has subsided, in addition to determining whether the ship may sink or leak pollutants. None of the Felicity Ace's crew were injured, according to the AP report.

What does this have to do with cars? Well, the Felicity Ace is reportedly carrying a number of Porsche vehicles destined for sale in the US. Motor1's report points to a tweet from user Zerin Dube, which includes a screenshot of Porsche's online order tracker confirming the sticky situation.

"We are aware of an incident aboard the Felicity Ace, a specialized cargo ship carrying certain Porsche vehicles," the website says in the screenshot. "Your dealership will provide you with additional information on how this impacts you as soon as we have additional information and know the full scope of the issue."

Porsche also issued a general statement confirming the presence of Porsche vehicles on the Felicity Ace and expressing relief that the crew are safe. "While it remains too early to confirm what occurred and next steps, we are -- along with our colleagues at Porsche AG -- supporting our customers and our dealers as best we can to find solutions," the statement reads.