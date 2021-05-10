Porsche is working on a new electric Boxster concept, report says

Porsche

Porsche has had an electric version of the Boxster convertible on its brain for over a decade now, having shown two versions of a Boxster E concept -- one with dual motors and all-wheel drive and two with single motors and rear-wheel drive -- way back in 2011. Now, according to a report published Saturday by Car & Driver, those wheels might be spinning again.

The news that Porsche is working on a new electric Boxster concept comes from Porsche board member Michael Steiner. Porsche stated toward the end of 2020 that any future electric sports cars would ride on an as-yet announced bespoke platform. This platform would likely be focused on reduced weight over current platforms like the one that underpins the Taycan.

The development of this electric concept seems to be just one possible road forward for the brand, with work also progressing on its e-Fuel synthetic fuel for internal combustion engines. That e-Fuel would, in theory, extend the life of the company's internal combustion engines and the models that use them.

It's hard to say when we might see an electric sports car concept from Porsche, especially when you consider the long gestation period for the Taycan. It went from the Mission E concept in 2015 to the production Taycan in five years. Still, with more sophisticated EV technology being developed every day, the wait could be significantly shorter this time around.

We contacted Porsche for more information but didn't hear back in time for publication.