Porsche launches two short-term rental programs in the US

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Porsche Cars North America today announced two new short-term rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in a couple of locations across the United States. Called Drive and Host, they offer customers the ability to borrow various Porsche vehicles for different lengths of time, from just a couple of hours, to a month or more.

The first program, Drive, launches this week in Atlanta, Georgia. Drive is run by Clutch Technologies, and offers "white-glove concierge delivery service," Porsche said in a statement.

When your Drive reservation is confirmed, Clutch will deliver the requested Porsche vehicle to your specified location in metro Atlanta -- within two hours, too. Porsches can be rented at hourly (four-hour minimum), daily, weekend and full-week rates, and customers can pick from all of the automaker's model lines (though if you fancy a 911, it's pretty safe to say you won't be getting a GT2 RS).

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Of course, there are restrictions. Mileage caps apply based on loan length, and pricing varies depending on model. Boxster, Cayman and Macan pricing ranges from $269 for four hours to $2,139 for a week, while Cayenne, Panamera and 911 Carrera rentals come at a premium. The most expensive option, a week in a 911 Carrera with a cap of 1,500 miles, costs $2,909. See the full rundown of prices and mileage restrictions on Drive's website.

Host, meanwhile, uses the power of car-sharing service Turo. "The program includes a group of outstanding Turo hosts who have been trained to offer a five-star Porsche experience," the company said.

Users can book a Porsche through Host via the Turo app, and loan lengths range from one day to a month or more. The program kicks off October 8 and is currently limited to Los Angeles and San Francisco, California.

It's unclear if Porsche plans to expand either of these services beyond these three locations. "Both Drive and Host are pilot programs that are just starting up," a company spokesperson told Roadshow, "so it's too early to talk about any future plans."