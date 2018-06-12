Porsche launches electric charging payment app ahead of Taycan debut

Porsche

Figuring out how to charge your electric car on the go can be a hassle. Where's the nearest charging point, and is it free to the public or do you need to pay? Are you signed up for the right charging network to pay for that particular charger? Porsche wants to make that entire process simpler by launching one single smartphone app that solves all those problems.

The Porsche Charging Service app is rolling out as the German automaker prepares to begin selling the Taycan, its all-electric car that was previously known as the Mission E. The app will help drivers find charging stations and pay for them, regardless of location, charging network or even currency. Nor will EV drivers need to sign up for multiple charge-point payment systems: "Different logins for the various operators are a thing of the past," the company promises.

Using Porsche Charging Service, drivers can see the location and availability of EV charge points and can then get directions from their car's navigation system. Once there, drivers pay for their electronics by scanning a QR code presented in the app or an ID card that's sent out when someone signs up for the service. All payment information is stored by Porsche, making the process straightforward.

The app is available now (Porsche already sells plug-in hybrid versions of the Panamera and Cayenne) and works in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Finland, with more countries slated to be added from the end of this year. Users will pay a monthly fee – 2.50 euros per month (about $2.95) in Germany – in addition to payments for any electricity used for recharging.

Other companies are also working to tackle the issue of making public charging easier. EVgo, for instance, offers an app that helps drivers find the network's fast-charging points, while Daimler's Plug&Charge app handles both locating a charger and paying for electricity, just like the Porsche app. And finally, no matter where you're plugging in or how you found the charge point, be sure to follow some simple rules for good EV charging etiquette.