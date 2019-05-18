2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe will get E-Hybrid variant

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe will arrive in the US this fall, with base, S and Turbo versions initially available at launch. But in typical Porsche fashion, more variants will be offered in the not-too-distant future, the next of which will be a Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid.

"You can expect a hybrid version," a Porsche executive told Roadshow during a media event for the Cayenne Coupe in Austria on Saturday. It's unclear exactly when this model will launch, but it's safe to assume it will follow the other three gasoline-only variants.

It's also safe to assume the Coupe E-Hybrid will share its powertrain with the standard, electrified Cayenne. That means we can expect a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 paired with a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and electric motor, for a total system output of 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That'll put the E-Hybrid right between the 434-horsepower S and 541-horsepower Turbo in the Cayenne Coupe range.

On average, the Coupe models are priced around $10,000 higher than their equivalent Cayenne variants. That means Coupe E-Hybrid pricing should land somewhere around $89,000; the standard Cayenne E-Hybrid has an MSRP of $79,900.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid is an impressive machine, Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens reporting "it's plenty quick enough to keep up with traffic, even when not burning gasoline, and of course is blissfully smooth and quiet," when he drove the electrified Porsche last year. We expect nothing less from the forthcoming Coupe variant as well.