Porsche 911 Targa teased ahead of Monday debut

Make way for another Porsche 911. The 911 Targa will debut this Monday, and Porsche snuck in a quick look at the car in a teaser video.

The German carmaker published a YouTube video Wednesday dedicated to the Targa and explained where it wanted to debut the car. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic has led automakers to scramble and rearrange plans big-time. Porsche wanted to show the 911 Targa at the Beijing Auto Show, but that was canceled. So, the company made plans to show the car off at the Tennis Grand Prix, but the entire tournament was canceled, too.

That left a digital debut as the final option, which is what we'll get on May 18. As for the teaser image, it's rather low-quality since Porsche snuck it in very briefly at the beginning of the video above. No worries though because our own Social Media Editor Daniel Golson snapped photos of the 911 Targa during a trip to Germany months back.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Golson's photos revealed no real surprise. The 911 Targa looks identical to the coupe and convertible from the beltline down, and even the pieces that make the Targa its own thing look very similar to the 991-generation car. The sweet retro metal bar remains and the roof is a soft top. In fact, the car in the teaser photo appears to sport a red cloth roof, which sounds awesome.

Look for the 911 Targa to come exclusively with all-wheel drive, which should make room for a Targa 4, Targa 4S and Targa 4 GTS model in the future. We'll have the full details on the car next week.