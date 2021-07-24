Porsche 911 GT3 track test, Mercedes-Benz going all EV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here we are again at a week in review, readers. That means another week's gone by that was full of automotive news and our editors driving some really great cars. Click down below for all the goods, or press play above to catch the highlights in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

British racing driver Andy Pilgrim penned some words for Roadshow this week as he drove the Porsche 911 GT3 and the GT3 Cup at Road Atlanta. It's a delightful read as he goes from street car to track car.

Click here to read our Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Cup track test.

Reviews Editor Emme Hall took a spin in the 2021 Porsche Panamera's base model. It's far from basic.

Click here to read our 2021 Porsche Panamera review.

Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent time with the 2021 Infiniti Q50 -- maybe it's time for this car to get some more serious updates.

Click here to read our 2021 Infiniti Q50 review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Why the hype around the Ford F-150 electric pickup truck...

Cooley's here to explain why the Ford F-150 Lightning's hype isn't overblown. At all.