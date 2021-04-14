Porsche 911 GT3 Touring will arrive this summer

Enlarge Image Porsche

That a Touring version of the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 is in the works is hardly news. Various publications have posted spy shots of Touring test cars, and Porsche's mentioned its existence as well. What's news to us, however, is that we won't have to wait very long for the Touring's debut. According to Andreas Preuninger, Porsche's head of GT cars, the GT3 Touring will launch this summer.

Speaking to members of the media on Wednesday, Preuninger said the Touring "will be made official this year, around summertime." Like the last-generation Touring, it'll be an ever-so-slightly softer version of the new 911 GT3, the most notable change being the removal of the fixed rear wing. It should cost roughly the same as the standard GT3, too.

The 992 GT3's 4.0-liter flat-6 engine should carry over unchanged, making the same 502 horsepower and 364 pound-feet of torque. The old Touring was only available with a six-speed manual transmission, and while that'll likely be part of the new package, we'll be curious to see if Porsche decides to offer the GT3's seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox this time around.

Preuninger said the decision to make a new GT3 Touring was easy. "It would be a big disappointment for our customers" if it wasn't offered, he said. "It's been super successful."

Indeed, a lot of us at Roadshow actually preferred the 991.2-generation Touring to the standard GT3, and we're willing to bet we'll feel the same about the new version, too. Thankfully, we won't have to wait very long to find out.