Porsche 911 GT3 RS dominates Nürburgring with sub-7-minute lap

Porsche loves a good Nürburgring Nordschleife lap, but if there's one thing it loves even more, it's setting or breaking records on those laps.

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) has more power and better handling than ever before, so Porsche took it to the 'Ring to see how fast it could run a lap. The result was a 6:56.40, which is 24 seconds faster than the pre-refresh 991 GT3 RS. It also happens to be about 1 second faster than the 918 Spyder hypercar. Yowza.

Before you start moaning on about tires, the GT3 RS accomplished its lap wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which will be available from any Porsche dealer for all the track-day antics your wallet can handle.

It's only the third production Porsche to break the 7-minute mark. Along with the aforementioned 918, the only other member of the sub-7 club is the also-new GT2 RS. That 700-horsepower behemoth clocked a time of 6:47.03, beating such cars as the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and Radical SR8 LM.

The GT3 RS puts out 520 horsepower from its naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It'll hit 60 mph in 3.0 seconds. In addition to more horsepower, the 991.2 version has improved aerodynamics, tweaks to its suspension and a lower curb weight.