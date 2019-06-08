Track-ready Porsches, Mercedes-AMG G63, updated Apple CarPlay and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week launched hard off the line with a blast around Road Atlanta in two track-focused Porsche 911s, kept it in the carpool lane with a review of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, and finished scandalously strong with spellbinding news from FCA.
Here's a look at our most important stories from June 2-8, 2019.
Top reviews
Porsche 911 GT3 and GT2 RS
Winning the award for having the most fun this week is Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Stevens. He got a chance to sample the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS back to back at Road Atlanta. Yes, the whole experience was as gob-smackingly fun as you're imagining it to be.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Once you're behind the wheel of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, it doesn't take long to discover that it's a well-sorted SUV. But after two weeks and 1,134 miles of testing, reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III came away overflowing with eagerness to recommend this crossover as a "can't miss" for the family-minded car-shopper.
2019 Genesis G90
The Genesis G90 competes with vaunted, large luxury sedans like the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but for $15,000 less. Does it feel like $15,000 less of a car? According to reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III, absolutely not. In addition to falling in love with the G90, Carrillo calls the big Genesis a "value with few compromises."
Top news
- Apple boosts CarPlay's usefulness: In just a few years, Apple CarPlay (as well as Android Auto) have become must-have features for all new cars, trucks, SUVs and even touring motorcycles. This week at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019, the tech company announced updates to its CarPlay software that have us jiggling with excitement.
- Look, mom! No air: Forget run-flats. Could you imagine driving on tires that never need air? The idea ain't that far-fetched. Michelin and GM are planning to hit the road with airless tires as soon as 2024.
- 2020 BMW M8 revealed: You can call it a grand tourer all you want, but drop in behind the wheel and hold tight, because the new BMW M8's 600 horsepower and 3-second 0-60 mile-per-hour time are here to scream "SUPERCAR!"
- Farewell, Ford Fusion: Sedan sales aren't quite what they used to be, and as a result, there are casualties to report. This week, Ford announced it's discontinuing the Fusion next year. Pour one out.
- FCA Scandal: How's this for dicey? It was revealed this week that Fiat Chrysler executive Reid Bigland is suing his employer over alleged retaliation for his cooperation with a government investigation into the automaker's sales figures reporting practices. Yikes.
- Fiat Chrysler pulls out: An FCA-Renault merger looked promising, until this week, at least. Now merger talks are dead in the water.
Top videos
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63
Reviews editor Emme Hall recently spent a week with the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63. The super-luxury SUV justifiably makes her feel like a bond villain. With an eye-watering $159,000 as-tested price, if the AMG G-Wagen didn't make her feel like a badass, then we'd have a problem.
DirtFish rally school
Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Stevens recently fulfilled an ages-long dream of spending three days at DirtFish rally school. Ride along with Tim as he straps behind the wheel of a rally-prepped Subaru WRX STI, and blasts through the Pacific Northwest's innumerable evergreens.
Cooley on car subscriptions
Our man Brian Cooley is back to break down the pros and cons of car subscriptions. In addition to offering drivers a (sometimes) more practical way to get around, car subscription programs can benefit automakers tremendously. For example, among the clientele that Porsche's Passport subscription service attracts, 80 percent of customers are new to the brand.
