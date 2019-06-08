Track-ready Porsches, Mercedes-AMG G63, updated Apple CarPlay and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week launched hard off the line with a blast around Road Atlanta in two track-focused Porsche 911s, kept it in the carpool lane with a review of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, and finished scandalously strong with spellbinding news from FCA.

Here's a look at our most important stories from June 2-8, 2019.

Top reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 and GT2 RS

Winning the award for having the most fun this week is Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Stevens. He got a chance to sample the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS back to back at Road Atlanta. Yes, the whole experience was as gob-smackingly fun as you're imagining it to be.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Once you're behind the wheel of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, it doesn't take long to discover that it's a well-sorted SUV. But after two weeks and 1,134 miles of testing, reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III came away overflowing with eagerness to recommend this crossover as a "can't miss" for the family-minded car-shopper.

2019 Genesis G90

The Genesis G90 competes with vaunted, large luxury sedans like the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but for $15,000 less. Does it feel like $15,000 less of a car? According to reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III, absolutely not. In addition to falling in love with the G90, Carrillo calls the big Genesis a "value with few compromises."

Top news

Top videos

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63

Reviews editor Emme Hall recently spent a week with the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63. The super-luxury SUV justifiably makes her feel like a bond villain. With an eye-watering $159,000 as-tested price, if the AMG G-Wagen didn't make her feel like a badass, then we'd have a problem.

DirtFish rally school

Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Stevens recently fulfilled an ages-long dream of spending three days at DirtFish rally school. Ride along with Tim as he straps behind the wheel of a rally-prepped Subaru WRX STI, and blasts through the Pacific Northwest's innumerable evergreens.

Cooley on car subscriptions

Our man Brian Cooley is back to break down the pros and cons of car subscriptions. In addition to offering drivers a (sometimes) more practical way to get around, car subscription programs can benefit automakers tremendously. For example, among the clientele that Porsche's Passport subscription service attracts, 80 percent of customers are new to the brand.