Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is a hell of a birthday present for Manthey Racing

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche and Manthey Racing have been as snug as bugs in a rug for years now. Porsche AG even owns 50% of Manthey, and as such, on Thursday Porsche announced it will celebrate Manthey's 25th birthday with a special run of 30 911 GT2 RS track cars (25th anniversary, 30 cars, we know, it's annoying) called the GT2 RS Clubsport 25.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is already one of the world's most unhinged driver's cars, producing colossal amounts of power (690 horsepower). Still, Manthey found ways to improve its performance above and beyond what even Porsche's engineers could do, particularly in the aerodynamics department. The Clubsport 25 benefits from some of those improvements, which were showcased initially on Manthey's own GT3 R race car, also known as Grello.

That car's distinctive black-and-green livery makes its way to the Clubsport 25, as does its centrally mounted radiator and lightweight carbon hood. The 25 also gets a swan-neck-mounted rear wing like the new 911 GT3 and a righteous-looking NACA duct on the roof that funnels air to the cabin (friends, a NACA duct is always cool). Apart from bodywork, the Clubsport 25 gets most of the suspension goodies from the special edition 935 that came out in 2018.

Porsche is producing 30 of these beauties in total, but only six of them are coming to the US. Each will retail for the equivalent of $621,301 based on current exchange rates, plus all the taxes and fees that the American government can throw at you. Porsche expects the first units will reach their owners in Jan. 2022.