This blacked-out Porsche 911 engine costs $11K and will make you a helluva cup of coffee

Espresso Veloce

Porsche's 911 has always been an expensive car when new, but for decades, old 911s were pretty cheap to buy. Finding a longhood (aka preimpact bumper era) 911 for well under $20,000 wasn't that uncommon until a few years ago.

Nowadays though, good luck finding one for under $50,000 that's not a basket case. So what are you supposed to do if you're a serious Porschephile and you've got a hankering for some flat-six goodness in your life? If you're also weirdly obsessed with coffee, there's an answer for you in the form of the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition espresso maker.

Wait, what?

Yeah, the same company that makes '90s F1-inspired espresso machines in various hues of chrome and gold now offers a blacked-out espresso machine that looks like the classic air-cooled 3.6-liter flat-six from the 964- and 993-generation 911 that enthusiasts know and love. The best part is that it's way cheaper than all but the most busted of 996s at just $11,000, according to Silodrome.

Yes, I'm aware that's an absurd amount of money to pay for a coffee maker, but it's just so damned cool that I don't care. The RS Black Edition is made from billet aluminum, carbon fiber, titanium and stainless steel and tips the scales at a positively counter-buckling 47.3 pounds. The company is only going to make 993 of them, because, well you know.

Espresso Veloce was founded by industrial designer Paolo Mastrogiuseppe in Johannesburg, South Africa and all of the company's design and fabrication work is still carried out there today.

Now, espresso machines like the RS Black Edition aren't geared towards plebs like me and you, instead they're targeted at businesses and race teams, and really rich car weirdos who ran out of expensive automobilia to buy after they got their 911 GT1 engine coffee table delivered.

If you want one, you can inquire with Espresso Veloce via its website, and make sure to invite me over for a cortado and a biscotti when you get it set up.