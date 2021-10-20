Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS sets impressive 'Ring time ahead of November debut

Enlarge Image Porsche

As if the standard Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 wasn't hot enough, it'll soon be joined by an even more extreme sibling: the GT4 RS. Porsche on Wednesday confirmed the most hardcore Cayman will make its public debut in November and the company also flaunted its new sports car's performance credentials, setting an insanely quick Nurburgring lap time with a GT4 RS prototype.

Porsche hasn't confirmed any official GT4 RS details just yet, but we know it'll follow a familiar formula. Much like the previous 911 GT3 RS' relationship to the standard GT3, the GT4 RS will be a lighter, stiffer, gripper, more aerodynamic and more powerful version of the regular GT4. In other words, it's going to be awesome.

How awesome? Well, ahead of the GT4 RS' official debut, Porsche took a nearly completed prototype to Germany's infamous Nurburgring to set a lap time. In the hands of Porsche development driver Jörg Bergmeister, the GT4 RS lapped the 'Ring in 7 minutes and 9.3 seconds. That's on the track's new, longer configuration; the time for the shorter, more familiar 'Ring setup is 7:04.511. That makes the GT4 RS a full 23.6 seconds quicker than the regular GT4, which is a super impressive feat.

The prototype used for lapping was fitted with a racing seat in order to protect the driver, but was otherwise stock. The GT4 RS ran on ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which Porsche says will be optionally available on the production car.

It's unclear exactly when in November we'll see the GT4 RS, though the Los Angeles Auto Show is one possibility. In any case, we're pretty darn stoked to get behind the wheel of one of these. After all, if the normal GT4 is already so good, the RS is going to be a total chef's kiss.