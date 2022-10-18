New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Cars

Police Bust Car Theft Ring That Used Keyless Software to Steal Cars

A car theft ring has been dismantled across three countries in Europe.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Europol building
Europol

A ring of car thieves that used software to steal cars with keyless entry and start systems has been dismantled across France, Spain and Latvia, Europol said Monday. More than 1 million euros ($986,175) in assets was seized as 31 suspects were arrested in a joint effort on Oct. 10. 

Arrests included the alleged software developers, those who sold the software and the car thieves themselves. The software was allegedly used to replace the original vehicle software so the doors could be unlocked and the ignition started.

The software worked on two French car manufacturers, though Europol didn't specify which ones.

Find the right car for you
View Local Inventory